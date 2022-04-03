A rainfall warning is in effect for Metro Vancouver, and a special weather statement is in effect for the Fraser Valley. (Black Press files)

A rainfall warning is in effect for Metro Vancouver, and a special weather statement is in effect for the Fraser Valley. (Black Press files)

Rainfall warning in effect for Lower Mainland

Areas of Metro Vancouver can expect up to 70 mm of rain

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver, and a special weather statement for the Fraser Valley.

North Vancouver, West Vancouver, the Tri-Cities, Maple Ridge and Howe Sound should expect 50 to 70 millimetres of rain from Sunday (April 3) into Monday morning, with localized strong winds.

Strong onshore winds are directing two storm systems towards the south coast, and rains will intensify throughout the day, according to the warning.

Upslope areas along the North Shore mountains will receive the heaviest rains, before it eases into showers by Monday morning.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance,” Environment Canada says.

The Fraser Valley west, specifically Abbotsford, is anticipated to have just periods of heavy rain through the same timeframe.

There is a risk of localized flooding and water pooling on roads, and periods of strong and gusty winds.

@portmoodypigeon
patrick.penner@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weather

Previous story
AT YOUR SERVICE: Empty homes can be safety concern, but not huge concern in City
Next story
Winter storm warning issued for Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt

Just Posted

Vancouver Giants have just three home games remaining in the 2021-2022 regular season, including Sunday’s rematch against Spokane. They fell to the Chiefs, 5-2, Saturday night at Langley Events Centre, despite efforts by players such as Adam Hall (above). (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Vancouver Giants look for rematch Sunday on Langley ice

G&F Financial Group is reporting a strong year in 2021, despite COVID and natural disasters. (Screengrab)
Credit union merger helps strengthen G&F Financial’s bottom line

Do you have a question you’d like to see put to the Langley City council? Email your idea to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.
AT YOUR SERVICE: Empty homes can be safety concern, but not huge concern in City

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of April 3