(Unsplash)

Rainfall warning issued for parts of Lower Mainland

As much as 100 mm expected for parts of Metro Vancouver

A rainfall warning is in effect for the Lower Mainland.

Late Thursday afternoon, Environment Canada said heavy rain is expected in the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Gibsons and parts of Metro Vancouver into the evening through to Saturday. The latter includes Vancouver, the North Shore, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Chilliwack, Abbotsford and Hope.

Forecasters called for a break on Friday afternoon as the incoming warm front moves north toward Squamish, but another round of rain will last til midday Saturday.

Total amounts will be 60 to 120 millimetres for the Fraser Valley and up to 100 millimetres for parts of Metro Vancouver.

Officials urge residents to watch for possible washouts or flooding near rivers, creeks and culverts.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Four B.C. residents arrested in Saskatchewan in human-trafficking case

Just Posted

Police investigating report of student being followed by stranger in Aldergrove

Nine-year-old Drea and her mother are still ’shaken up’ after the event on Wednesday

Otter Co-op gas bar in Aldergrove reopens

Motorists can fuel up at the Co-op again

Mayors facing explosive growth talk transit, roads in Fraser Valley

The Langley Urban Development Institute forum was held Wednesday

Risque play, Talking Sex on Sunday, features a spicy party and a Langley actress

Irene Karas Loeper stars in the production, which runs Feb. 14 to March 8 at Firehall Arts Centre

Rain now, maybe snow on Sunday in cards for Langley

It’s been a wet January so far

VIDEO: U.S. reports first case of human-to-human transmission of coronavirus

Patient is married to woman who contracted virus after she returned from trip to Wuhan, China

Rainfall warning issued for parts of Lower Mainland

As much as 100 mm expected for parts of Metro Vancouver

Four B.C. residents arrested in Saskatchewan in human-trafficking case

Four suspects arrested near Swift Current transporting unidentified female passengers

Federal Court of Appeal to release ruling on B.C. First Nations’ pipeline challenge

Trans Mountain case focused on federal government’s consultation with Indigenous groups

B.C. boosts disaster fund for farmers suffering crop losses

Extra $9 million allows increased payouts for weather, fires

New trial ordered in Vanderhoof man’s ‘brutal’ murder in basement

B.C. Court of Appeal rules trial judge failed to give key information to jurors in the Fribjon Bjornson case

Talks about regional Lower Mainland ride-hailing licence remain behind closed doors

Licence will be up for review by city councils in the coming months

WHO declares global emergency over coronavirus

China has reported more than 7,800 cases including 170 deaths

Girl, 17, sexually assaulted by stranger in Vancouver’s West Side

The suspect is described as very tall and wearing all-black clothing

Most Read