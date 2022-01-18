Rally planned at Surrey courthouse for Langley man missing since September

Devon Goodrick’s loved ones want to keep spotlight on his case

The family of missing man Devon Goodrick has organized a rally at the Surrey courthouse to keep the spotlight on his September 2021 disappearance.

Nikki Goodrick is calling on anyone who knew her brother to be at the courthouse, 14245 56th Ave., for a 2 p.m. rally on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

She’s been vocal about keeping the pressure on to find her brother and find out what happened to him.

“I’m sick and tired of living in this nightmare while the people responsible are living their normal everyday lives, getting to spend the holidays with their family and putting the public at risk,” she said in a post about the rally.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over lead of the investigation.

“It will be four months to the day on this rally that Devon has been missing,” Nikki noted.

Devon was last seen Sept. 25, 2021. After he failed to meet up with his father Sept. 26, the family went to police Sept. 27. He was last seen in South Surrey near the Langley border.

IHIT has said this case is not connected with the Lower Mainland gang violence of recent years. IHIT stepped in “in accordance with its mandate to investigate high-risk missing persons and suspicious deaths” and is still treating this as a missing person’s case, though Nikki is using the term murder when referring to her brother.

