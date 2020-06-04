RCMP were alerted to a home invasion in Langley when a man suffering stab wounds arrived at Langley Memorial Hospital early Tuesday morning. (Langley Advance Times files)

RCMP alerted to Langley home invasion after man suffering stab wounds arrives at hospital

Two masked assailants entered a Langley home and demanded money

Officers were alerted to a targeted home invasion after a man suffering stab wounds arrived at Langley Memorial Hospital Tuesday morning, RCMP said is a release issued Thursday morning.

Police were called to the hospital around 4:20 a.m. when a man arrived suffering from stab wounds that he sustained during a home invasion at a Langley home, Cpl. Holly Largy said, a spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

READ MORE: Nearly $2,500 of goods stolen in Walnut Grove after thieves break into vehicles

About an hour earlier two masked assailants entered a Langley home in the 20000-block of 46A Avenue where three people were home at the time and demanded money from the victim.

The victim was stabbed multiple times and is now in stable condition, according to police.

Officers believe the home invasion was targeted. It is unknown how the attackers gained entry into the home.

On Wednesday investigators executed a search warrant on the Langley home to gather evidence to assist with identifying the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. To remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip at www.solvecrime.ca.

