RCMP appeal for witnesses after hit-and-run leaves girl, 17, in critical condition

The Metro Vancouver teenager was found unconscious and critically injured after being hit: police

RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

A teenager is in critical condition after being hit by a car while out walking in North Vancouver on Monday night.

The hit-and-run, believed to have involved a white newer model vehicle, happened at about 10:15 p.m. near Keith Rd. East and St. Andrews Ave.

The teenager, a 17-year-old girl, was out walking. Witnesses found the girl unconscious. She was rushed to hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Mounties announced Tueday that a suspect has since been arrested and a vehicle matching the description was seized.

Investigators are now looking for witnesses or dashcam footage connected to the incident.

READ MORE: Driver sentence in 2018 fatal Maple Ridge hit-and-run

“Although we have made an arrest, it’s very important that we continue our efforts to gather all available evidence,” said Sgt. Peter DeVries with North Vancouver RCMP.

“There may be others not yet identified who saw or heard the collision.”

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 604-985-1311.



sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

car crashRCMP