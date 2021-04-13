RCMP arrest 46 people in 4 days during Metrotown shoplifting crackdown

A total of $4,800 of stolen property was recovered and returned to businesses inside the mall

Of 46 arrests made between March 16 and 19 at Metrotown mall in Burnaby, 27 suspected shoplifters are now facing charges. (Twitter/Burnaby RCMP)

In an effort to crackdown on shoplifting, Burnaby RCMP made 46 arrests at Metrotown mall this March in a span of four days.

Cpl. Mike Kalanj said, “shoplifting and theft negatively affect our entire community” about the Boost and Bust initiative that saw RCMP work alongside loss prevention officers and Transit Police.

Of the arrests made between March 16 to 19, 27 suspected shoplifters are facing charges – including three people who were identified as having outstanding warrants out for their arrest.

On March 16, police said a suspect tried to steal dozens of bottles of Advil. The alleged offender returned the next day and tried to steal Tylenol.

An example: The merchandise in the first photo below was recovered on March 16 before the suspect could leave the store. On March 17, the same suspect tried to BOOST the property in the second photo… but was… BUSTED! *Just one of twenty-seven suspects facing charges.

A total of $4,800 in stolen merchandise was recovered and returned to businesses inside the mall.

“By arresting prolific offenders and disrupting this type of criminal activity we have eased the concerns of many people and businesses,” Kalanj said.

