A Hydro Quebec logo is seen on their head office building in Montreal, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

A Hydro Quebec logo is seen on their head office building in Montreal, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

RCMP arrest Hydro-Québec employee allegedly sending secrets to China

Yuesheng Wang, 35, will appear in court Tuesday

The RCMP say they have arrested a Montreal-area Hydro-Québec employee who allegedly sent trade secrets to China.

Yuesheng Wang, 35, will appear in court in Longueuil, Que., Tuesday to face charges of obtaining trade secrets, using a computer without authorization, and with fraud and breach of trust by a public officer.

The force says its national security enforcement team began an investigation in August after receiving a complaint from Hydro-Québec’s corporate security branch.

Wang, a resident of Candiac, Que., south of Montreal, allegedly had access to the relevant information as part of his job at the provincial utility.

The RCMP says the provincially owned corporation is a critical infrastructure and a strategic interest to be protected.

The force says foreign interference has emerged as a priority for law enforcement, adding that it is working with at-risk sectors to improve Canada’s response and resiliency.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChinaQuebecspies

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
At-risk fin whales are in hot water with protection downgrade, LNG, and climate change
Next story
Nickelback to be inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame

Just Posted

Brett Favaro, dean, Faculty of Science and Horticulture, along with representatives from the KPU brewing program: Ernesto Cabral, student; Phil Chrinko, alumnus; Kyle Jansen (holding award), alumnus; Emily Kokonas, instructor; Alek Egi, instructor; Thomas Nickel, student; Michael Hodgson, alumnus; and Freddy Nota, student. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
KPU earns fresh accolades at B.C. Beer Awards

A statue of Sir James Douglas is located in front of the Fort Langley National Historic Site. (Langley Advance Times files)
Historic Fort Langley remembers James Douglas

Dave Earle is the president of the British Columbia Trucking Association. The group held held a summit in Langley, which focused entirely on low and zero-emission commercial vehicles. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
BCTA brings leading manufacturers of eco-friendly trucks under one roof

Just over 100 participants brought new, unwrapped toys to the 39th annual Kruise For Kids toy drive on Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Kwantlen Polytechnic University parking lot in Langley City. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
A rain-soaked Kruise For Kids collects toys for needy kids