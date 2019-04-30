UPDATE: RCMP arrest protester in tree at Trans Mountain terminal

A 71-year-old man had set up a “mid-air” protest at the Westridge Marine Terminal in Burnaby

Terry Christenson was arrested for a similar protest in Burnaby back in March 2018 where he stayed in a tree for more than 16 hours as part of a week of action to slow pipeline construction ahead of a tree clearing deadline. (Grandpa_protest/Twitter)

RCMP have arrested the 71-year-old man who climbed up a tree to protest the Trans Mountain pipeline.

Terry Christenson rappelled down from the tree inside the Westridge Marine Terminal in Burnaby and was arrested on Tuesday afternoon, after spending nearly 34 hours mid-air, the environmental group Stand.Earth said.

The RCMP said it brought in the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team for their experience in high-angle rescues to make sure the man was arrested safely arrested.

This is the second time Christenson has violated a court-ordered injunction not to interfere with terminal operations.

READ MORE: Protester climbs into tree at Trans Mountain pipeline terminal in B.C.

He was arrested for a similar protest in Burnaby in March 2018, when he stayed in a tree for more than 16 hours as part of a week of action to slow pipeline construction ahead of a tree-clearing deadline.

“I hope Prime Minister Justin Trudeau can see how strongly many of us will continue to oppose this pipeline,” Christenson said in a statement.

“The Trans Mountain pipeline is not in the national interest – what’s really in the national interest is a safe future for our grandchildren, for the climate, and for all of Canada.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, meanwhile, has said the pipeline is in the national interest and is needed to build a strong economy, and that it can be built in an environmentally conscious way.

Christenson will be held in custody until a court appearance on Wednesday morning in Vancouver.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Man rings alarm after 317-kilogram church bell stolen from Alberta farm

Just Posted

Male suspect of elder rape nabbed by Aldergrove-Lyden border officers

Willie Lawton is currently being held on $250,000 USD bail.

Perplexing’ new problem delays Aldergrove pool reopening

Worries over cancellations a result

VIDEO: Langley-based Fraser Valley Fusion softball team takes gold in Seattle

Players won 23 games in a row leading up to U.S. tournament

RCMP say Aldergrove deck collapse no longer a criminal matter

Investigations as to the structural cause of the deck collapse will have to become a civil matter.

‘This is our everything’: South Surrey farmer

Pumpkin patch operator fears long-term impacts of emissions from galvanizing plant

WATCH: Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

Cat people are more neurotic than dog people, study finds

A University of Texas studies the differences between dog people and cat people

Cat trapped in Edmonton sinkhole lured out by treats

Two cats were believed to be trapped in the sinkhole, but one feline believed to have escaped

Transgender inmate at B.C. women’s prison files discrimination complaint

Human Rights Tribunal hears case in June.

UPDATE: Former B.C. hockey player charged in alleged Kelowna baby snatching

Harold Giffen Clarkson Nyren is charged with assault and wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer

Cache Creek man ordered to pay $500K for wildfire that sparked on his property

Brian Cecil Park was originally ordered to pay nearly $922,000 in 2017, but appealed

New review of worker safety underway seven years after B.C. mill explosions

Attorney general will make public any recommendations related to improving processes or legislation

Some strange stuff on the block at VPD auction coming to Surrey

The Vancouver Police hope to unload stolen goods seized during investigations over the past six months

Vancouver council approves 2% tax shift from business to homeowners

Increases of .5 per cent will be added to residential taxes in 2020 and 2021.

Most Read