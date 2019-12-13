RCMP at Maple Ridge school over threat left in washrooms

Written notes found in three bathrooms

RCMP will be at Westview secondary this morning after an anonymous, general threat was found in three school bathrooms.

“The threat was of a general nature, not targeted at any individual student, and identified Friday, December 13 as the date,” school principal Darren Rowell said in a letter to parents.

Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating the matter, and “out of an abundance of caution,” will be at the school today, Rowell said.

He understands the stress such threats can cause and reminded parents that any threat-making behaviour, even as a prank, “can have serious disciplinary consequences that may include criminal charges.”

Parents online had a variety of responses with one saying it was a hoax and that if it was a serious threat, the school would be closed. On the other hand, why haven’t parents specifically been told that? asked another.

Some said their students will be staying home for the day.

The school said it will update parents as details become available.


