RCMP call for patience after drivers irked with crash scene delays in Pitt Meadows

Ridge Meadows Mounties are calling for motorists to be patient after a lengthy investigation into an accident Wednesday tied up Lougheed Highway for hours.

“We understand that lengthy road closures can cause frustration and traffic delays for commuters and many motorists expressed their dissatisfaction at the scene,” Const. Julie Klaussner said in a news release.

“However, we want to remind the public that, this is someone’s family member and we want to do the best job possible. It is important to manage traffic, ensuring the safety of police and other drivers, so that police can gather evidence and analyse the area in order to provide a complete investigation.”

Police were at Lougheed Highway and Allen Way in Pitt Meadows at least for the entire morning after a serious collision at about 8:30 a.m., involving a motorcycle and van. The motorcyclist was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Eastbound traffic was down to one lane on the Lougheed while some traffic was diverted Old Dewdney Trunk.

Klaussner said that all parties and witnesses remained on scene and are cooperating with police. Most comments on Facebook were understanding of the delay.



pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter