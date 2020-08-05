RCMP charge Langley man in connection with boat collision on Cultus Lake

Marks on the bottom of a canoe allegedly made when a motor boat brushed it hard enough to leave paint marks and toss its occupant, Peggy Joe, into Cultus Lake. (Rick Joe/Facebook)

RCMP have charged a Langley man in connection with a boating collision on Cultus Lake July 29.

A 67-year-old is accused of ‘operating a vessel without due care or consideration for other persons,’ under the Small Vessel Regulations section of the Canada Shipping Act (CSA).

Police were called to Main Beach around 10:15 a.m. that day, responding to a report of a motor boat colliding with an Indigenous racing canoe.

They found the lone occupant of the canoe, a woman named Peggy Joe, on the beach.

Her husband, Rick Joe, said she was struck on the back before being tossed into the water, and the collision left paint scuff marks on the bottom of her cedar strip canoe.

Peggy was taken to hospital, treated and released.

Rick later said that it was “a matter of an inch closer and I’d be planning my wife’s funeral today.”

The motor boat was not found, but as the investigation continued and RCMP officers talked to witnesses, the alleged operator of the craft was identified.

“Water ways are busy with visitors from around our region sharing the outdoors in a variety of means,” said Cpl. Mike Rail, RCMP spokesperson. “Safety remains our priority and we encourage everyone to be respectful and aware of others sharing the area.”

