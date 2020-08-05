Marks on the bottom of a canoe allegedly made when a motor boat brushed it hard enough to leave paint marks and toss its occupant, Peggy Joe, into Cultus Lake. (Rick Joe/Facebook)

RCMP charge Langley man in connection with boat collision on Cultus Lake

A 67-year-old man allegedly operated a motor boat that collided with a woman paddling a canoe

RCMP have charged a Langley man in connection with a boating collision on Cultus Lake July 29.

A 67-year-old is accused of ‘operating a vessel without due care or consideration for other persons,’ under the Small Vessel Regulations section of the Canada Shipping Act (CSA).

Police were called to Main Beach around 10:15 a.m. that day, responding to a report of a motor boat colliding with an Indigenous racing canoe.

READ MORE: Motor boat allegedly sideswipes paddler on Cultus Lake

READ MORE: Temporary solution found for illegal parking around Cultus Lake

They found the lone occupant of the canoe, a woman named Peggy Joe, on the beach.

Her husband, Rick Joe, said she was struck on the back before being tossed into the water, and the collision left paint scuff marks on the bottom of her cedar strip canoe.

Peggy was taken to hospital, treated and released.

Rick later said that it was “a matter of an inch closer and I’d be planning my wife’s funeral today.”

The motor boat was not found, but as the investigation continued and RCMP officers talked to witnesses, the alleged operator of the craft was identified.

“Water ways are busy with visitors from around our region sharing the outdoors in a variety of means,” said Cpl. Mike Rail, RCMP spokesperson. “Safety remains our priority and we encourage everyone to be respectful and aware of others sharing the area.”

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Cultus LakeRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: One wounded by gunfire in Maple Ridge
Next story
Former high-stakes poker player from Mission missing in Nevada

Just Posted

RCMP charge Langley man in connection with boat collision on Cultus Lake

A 67-year-old man allegedly operated a motor boat that collided with a woman paddling a canoe

Aldergrove nine year old starts veggie stand to raise money for his first computer

Lochlan Delmaestro has sold $45 worth of herbs and vegetables in just two weeks

VIDEO: Fire breaks out in RV, spreads to garage of Langley home

Crews remain on site as the investigate the cause and extend of damage

Shopping local in Aldergrove could pay off this month

$600 in prizes available for the people who buy the most local goods

Langley intersections lead Lower Mainland for 2019 car crashes: ICBC data

Stats indicate 200th and 264th Street at Highway 1 prove the most dangerous for crashes

Airlines dispute Dr. Henry’s claim they ‘very rarely’ give accurate COVID contact tracing info

Air Canada, WestJet say they provide names and contact information

B.C. Appeal Court prevents Victoria woman from using the term ‘death midwife’ in her job

Pashta MaryMoon claimed she had been providing “death-care services” for more than 40 years

‘We all have anxieties’: B.C.’s top doctor addresses return-to-school fears amid COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry promises school restart plan safe for B.C. kids

Abbotsford mom worried about her two kids in Beirut following explosion

Shelley Beyak’s children were abducted by their dad in 2018

Young Canadians, hospitality workers bear the brunt of mental strain in 2020: report

A study by Morneau Shepell points to economic uncertainty in the pandemic as the cause for angst

Former high-stakes poker player from Mission missing in Nevada

Brad Booth last seen on July 13, told roommate he was going camping

Health Canada recalling more than 50 hand sanitizers in evolving list

Organization says to stop using products listed, and to consult a health-care professional

Airborne hot dog strikes Greater Victoria pedestrian

Police called to 4200-block of Quadra Street for hot dog incident

Mission’s 7-Eleven defaced with racist graffiti

Racist insults attacking Indo-Canadians ‘shocked’ manager

Most Read