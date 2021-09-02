Naomi Onotera was last seen leaving her residence in the area of 200th Street and 50th Avenue in Langley City in the evening of Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (RCMP photo)

RCMP chopper searches Nicomekl floodplains for missing Langley woman

Naomi Onotera is known to go for walks at the Nicomekl park, police say

A RCMP helicopter was in Langley City Thursday afternoon searching for Naomi Onotera, who has been missing for six days.

According to a sighting of the chopper just before 2 p.m. it appeared to be focusing on the floodplains in Langley City, which was later confirmed by Cpl. Holly Largy, media relations officer with Langley RCMP.

“[We are searching] that area because it is where she is known to go walking,” she told the Langley Advance Times, noting there were no leads in the investigation that resulted in that location being selected.

Forty-year-old Noami Onotera was last seen leaving her residence in the area of 200th Street and 50th Avenue in Langley City on the evening of Saturday, Aug, 28.

On Wednesday, RCMP had announced the investigation was with Langley Serious Crime investigators.

At the time of her disappearance officers believe Onotera was wearing black, stretchy pants that had a slight flair at the bottom and a black T-shirt.

She is described as 5’9” tall, 150 lbs, with long brown hair and brown eyes. Onotera is a teacher at Katzie Elementary in the Surrey School District.

Residents in Onotera’s neighbourhood are being asked by police to review their video surveillance or dash camera footage from the day of her disappearance from 6 p.m. until Sunday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.

Those with video are asked to contact the Langley RCMP tip-line at 604-532-3398, where an officer will arrange to retrieve the video. Others who may have any information about Onotera are also asked to contact the tip line.

