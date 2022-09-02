Chilliwack Search and Rescue. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Chilliwack Search and Rescue. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)

RCMP confirm body recovery Friday in Chilliwack River Valley

SOS beacon triggered after climber fell on Mt. Slesse near Chilliwack

Chilliwack Search and Rescue and other emergency responders were at a body recovery in the Chilliwack River Valley area on Friday morning.

The incident happened before 9 a.m. on Sept. 2.

At 8:43 a.m., Chilliwack RCMP were informed an SOS beacon had triggered four minutes earlier at 8:39 a.m. about a fallen hiker in the area of Mt. Slesse Park at Nesakwatch Creek, said RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Krista Vrolyk.

RCMP called on Chilliwack Search and Rescue around 10 a.m. and a helicopter was brought in to help with the recovery.

BC Coroners Service is involved, Vrolyk added.

She said many experienced hikers will carry SOS beacons in case they do get in trouble. The devices or apps provide co-ordinates and some can detect major falls.

“It’s important in area where there is no cellphone service,” Vrolyk said.

There are unconfirmed reports that the person fell 100 metres.

RELATED: ‘It’s unconscionable’ SAR members have to donate expenses back to team, says Chilliwack city councillor

RELATED: Chilliwack SAR rescued mountain climbers on Cheam, attended calls in Chilliwack River Valley

Breaking NewschilliwackChilliwack River ValleySearch and Rescue

Previous story
‘Devoted’ man who died after fight with neighbour mourned by family, friends in Surrey

Just Posted

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Langley Advance Times files)
LETTER: Langley resident skeptical of slates in municipal elections

Highway 1 is slow going through Abbotsford as of noon on Sept. 2, with a multi-vehicle collision and heavy traffic. (Google Maps)
UPDATE: Rollover crash westbound on Highway 1 in Abbotsford

Langley Arts Council members are inviting the public to a free entertainment event. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley Arts Council hosts its first-ever fall fest

Sarb Rai will be running with the Contract with Langley Township slate for school trustee along with Holly Dickinson and Joel Neufeld in the upcoming Oct. 15 election. (Contract with Langley)
Sarb Rai will be running with the Contract with Langley Township slate for school trustee