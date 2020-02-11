Township councillors floated the idea of separating the RCMP detachment from Langley City. (Langley Advance Times files)

RCMP costs prompt question of separate detachments for Langley

Township councillors debating the budget asked about the cost of splitting from Langley City

A debate over how to fund more officers for the Langley RCMP turned into a discussion of whether the Township should go its own way and separate itself from the detachment it shares with Langley City on Monday afternoon.

Langley Township council was debating a suggested by Councillor Eric Woodward to add 10 more officers, starting in October this year, by using funding from the RCMP capital project fund.

Supt. Murray Power, head of the Langley detachment which polices both Langley City and Township, had asked for 15 more officers just before budget discussions kicked off. Power said rapid population growth has thrown the “cop to pop” ratio – the ratio of RCMP officers to population – out of whack.

A decade ago, there was one RCMP officer for every 800 people in the Township. The “cop to pop” is now closer to one to 900, and Power warned it could cause issues as the ratio increases.

Adding 10 new officers in October and continuing to add three a year for the next four years would keep the “cop to pop” ratio at under 900, said Karen Sinclair, the Township’s director of finance.

READ MORE: More cops, higher business taxes under proposed Langley Township budget plan

But Coun. Steve Ferguson worried that officers are dealing with different issues when they’re in the City than in the Township.

“Policing has changed significantly,” Ferguson said.

He said officers are undertaking different tasks in the City than in the Township, with its higher concentration of the community’s homeless.

He also claimed the City isn’t adding more officers.

Mayor Jack Froese noted that the Township is growing much, much faster than the City – in the last Canadian census, the Township had added 12,000 new residents, while the City had added about 800.

Coun. Bob Long questioned if there’s room for the new officers. “Where are they going to work?”

He also asked about what the reserves had been intended for, such as expanding the main detachment building in Murrayville.

The money could have been used for building or for acquiring the “other partner’s” interest in the main detachment, said Township administrator Mark Bakken. The other partner is Langley City.

That led Coun. Kim Richter to ask how much it would cost to “buy out” Langley City.

Bakken said a rough estimate would be between $5 and $7 million.

Richter then wanted to know if, in a system with two RCMP detachments, Township officers would have to respond to calls in the City, or if the Township could charge the City for calls answered by Township officers.

Mayor Jack Froese acknowledged that there might be a discussion to be had about the separation of the Township and City RCMP, but that it could be held later, not during a budget meeting.

The status of the shared RCMP detachment has occasionally been a flashpoint of disagreement between the City and Township in the past. The City, more urbanized, typically has a higher number of calls for service than the Township.

Township councillors have sometimes sparred with the City over whether each community is paying its fair share for local policing.

In a meeting earlier this year, Power noted that officers paid for by the Township are assigned to patrol areas in the Township, but that when there is a major call, such as for a shooting, officers head to the site from City or Township, regardless.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Township to hold public meeting for Aldergrove Town Centre

Just Posted

RCMP costs prompt question of separate detachments for Langley

Township councillors debating the budget asked about the cost of splitting from Langley City

More cops, higher business taxes under proposed Langley Township plan

A new budget proposal was first debated by council Monday

Fort Gallery’s new exhibition aims to lure in fishing aficionados

A-Luring Object(s) by artist Anne Steves runs Feb. 20 to March 28 as part of the Fraser River series

Christy Fraser Memorial Invitational gymnastics meet draws more than 850 athletes to Langley

Annual event is held in memory of the young gymnast, who passed away at the age of 12

Township to hold public meeting for Aldergrove Town Centre

Monday, after regular council meeting at 7 p.m., local stakeholders are invited to speak up

Pipeline protesters shut down major Vancouver intersection in support of Wet’suwet’en

Wet’suwet’en are against the Coastal GasLink pipeline proposed for northern B.C.

Rookie sensation Hughes has 3 points as Canucks pound Predators 6-2

Vancouver opens ‘Sedin Week’ with a victory

Canadian consumer, business insolvency filings grew by 9% in 2019: report

More than 97 per cent of insolvency filings were by consumers

China won’t release ‘two Michaels’ in return for coronavirus help: experts

Global Affairs Canada said it had shipped about 16 tonnes of personal protective equipment to China,

Canadian coronavirus evacuee describes life under quarantine at CFB Trenton

About 11 million people are currently under quarantine in Wuhan

UPDATE: Second Canadian plane bringing Wuhan evacuees home, foreign minister says

There are 236 Canadians hoping to board the plane

Woman sues Salmon Arm store after fall causes emergency C-section

Lawsuit launched against Mark’s Work Wearhouse Ltd. and Piccadilly Place Mall Inc.

Escort recounts frightening story in Okanagan Sagmoen trial

Woman says she was hit by a quad so hard it flipped her over it

Pipeline protesters in court after RCMP enforce court injunction in northern B.C.

A next court appearance has been set for April 21

Most Read