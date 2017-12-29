RCMP divers recover missing 10-year-old’s body in B.C. lake after crash

Boy was in vehicle that rolled into lake and sank on Wednesday.

Police divers have recovered the body of a 10-year-old boy missing when the car he was in plunged into Arrow Lake on Wednesday.

The RCMP say its Underwater Recovery Team recovered the boy’s body on Thursday, soon after beginning their search.

The boy had been in the car with his father and sister when the vehicle skidded off the road, rolled down an embankment and sank into the lake near the Halcyon Hot Springs.

While the 37-year-old driver and his 11-year-old daughter were able to escape, the boy was missing after the accident.

READ MORE: Boy missing following crash into lake

“This is a tragic end to a family’s holiday season, our thoughts and prayers are with the family and their extended network of family and friends,” said Sgt. Monty Taylor of the Kootenay Boundary Regional District RCMP.

The name of the boy or his family will not be released at this time, say police.

The West Kootenay Traffic Services Unit and Nakusp RCMP are continuing to investigate the cause of the incident. Police are still seeking witnesses.

