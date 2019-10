Body will take time to identify, police say

Richmond RCMP are investigating after a body was found near Vancouver International Airport Saturday.

Police said the body was found around 10:30 a.m. in an area with “very limited accessibility” in the southwest portion of Sea Island.

They said the body was in an “advanced state” of decomposition and it may take time to identify the person.

The B.C. Coroner’s Service will be helping with the investigation.

