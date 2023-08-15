RCMP have begun active enforcement again at Fairy Creek after reports of people impeding forestry workers from doing their jobs. (Citizen file photo)

RCMP have begun active enforcement again at Fairy Creek after reports of people impeding forestry workers from doing their jobs. (Citizen file photo)

RCMP has begun active enforcement again at Fairy Creek

Polce report numerous incidents of people impeding workers in recent weeks

  • Aug. 15, 2023 10:56 a.m.
  • News

Police enforcement of the court-ordered injunction granted to Teal-Cedar Products on April 1, 2021, in the Fairy Creek watershed area near Lake Cowichan resumed on Aug. 15.

Over the past several weeks, the company has reported numerous violations of persons obstructing, impeding and interfering with their ability to perform work in the area.

There have also been reports from company employees of being harassed or intimidated, and their equipment and corporate vehicles vandalized on a forestry road outside of Port Renfrew.

More recently, a group of individuals established a blockade on the TR-11 Forestry Service Road at the Gordon River Mainline, over the Gordon River, preventing the company from harvesting already felled timber.

While the RCMP has maintained a police presence in the area and have been monitoring the activities of protesters, the company has requested that the police enforcement clause of the injunction be implemented.

Operations will begin with the police-liaison team advising individuals blockading the bridge that enforcement would be commencing.

They will be given the opportunity to remove their blockade and leave the area or relocate to allow the company passage across the bridge, per the terms of the injunction, or face arrest.

“Public safety is the primary concern for police as we attempt to resolve this issue,” said Superintendent Ken Floyd, gold commander of the BC RCMP.

“We have always ensured that individuals are able to exercise their rights to peacefully, safely and lawfully protest within the terms set by the court in the injunction. Arrests are made as a last resort, over meaningful dialogue and negotiation. However, due to the ongoing nature of the complaints, we can no longer delay enforcing a court-ordered injunction.”

Police will continue to monitor the situation, and updates will be posted in the Lake Cowichan RCMP Detachment website as and when available.

Fairy Creek watershed

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Homeless, impoverished at risk during B.C. heat wave, advocates warn

Just Posted

The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms came into effect in April 1982 and is part of the Constitution. (Canada.ca)
LETTER: Langley resident looks to 1960 Bill of Rights for cultural direction

Keryn Denroche is the founder of Kindred Community Farm Sanctuary, which is moving to Aldergrove this month. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)
Kindred farm sanctuary moves to Aldergrove

Tiffany Foster and Electrique stand for their winner’s presentation Sunday following the Langley’s rider’s third win in a week at the Summer Fort Welcome. (tbird/Kim Gaudry/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Three wins for Foster at Langley’s Thunderbird Show Park

Scarborough Shooting Stars won their first ever CEBL championship in an 82-70 win against the Calgary Surge at the Langley Events Centre on Sunday, Aug. 13. ( Ryan Molag Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Scarborough Shooting Stars win CEBL championships final at Langley Events Centre