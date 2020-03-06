FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 file photo debris at the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran. Two U.S. officials said Thursday that it was “highly likely” that an Iranian anti-aircraft missile downed a Ukrainian jetliner late Tuesday, killing all 176 people on board. President Donald Trump is suggesting he believes Iran was responsible. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

RCMP helping Ukrainian investigation into Iran’s downing of Flight PS752

The crash outside Tehran killed all 176 passengers and crew, including 55 Canadians

The RCMP is assisting Ukrainian authorities in a criminal investigation of the downing of Flight PS752, Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says.

The Ukraine International Airlines plane was shot down by the Iranian military in January. The crash outside Tehran killed all 176 passengers and crew, including 55 Canadians.

After initially denying any responsibility, Iranian authorities arrested several people and promised to hold them to account. Iran says the plane was misidentified by an air-defence battery shortly after Iran itself launched missiles at western forces in neighbouring Iraq.

Ukraine nonetheless launched its own criminal investigation and speaking in the Ukrainian city of Lviv this morning during a tour of eastern Europe, Champagne said the RCMP has sent an officer to help Ukrainian police to ensure justice for the victims.

ALSO READ: UBC grad and sister killed in Iran plane crash had bright futures ahead, close friend says

“We always said from the beginning that we wanted to bring closure, accountability, transparency and justice and this is the justice part of it, where we wanted to do everything we can to support because obviously this was a Ukrainian airline flight,” he said.

“So we’re supporting Ukraine in their criminal investigation of those that would be responsible.”

Champagne also said he pressed Ukraine’s president and foreign affairs minister for the airline to quickly compensate families of those Canadians who were killed.

“What I’ve been pushing for is potential advance payment to the families and we’re going to keep following up on that because, as you know under the Montreal and Warsaw conventions (on international air travel), this is a statutory payment that needs to be done by the airlines,” he said.

Champagne was expected to meet with the head of the carrier, but the minister says a scheduling conflict scuttled those plans.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Flight 752 crash in Iran

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan apple exports to Asia seeing big dip as COVID-19 spreads
Next story
Verdict slated in trial of man charged with Abbotsford high school stabbing

Just Posted

Spring-like weather is drawing Langleyites outdoors

Langley Field Naturalists have a series of walking and hiking events planned in March and April

Woodstock tribute concert encourages ‘flower-child’ costumes in Aldergrove

Key Collective will play the Aldergrove legion lounge on Saturday

Aldergrove is fresh out of hand sanitizer

Both grocers and dollar stores have cited a manufacturer shortage due to COVID-19 fears

Controversial Fort sites to become part of Kwantlen reserve

Eric Woodward’s foundation and companies are transferring the land

TRAFFIC: Highway 1 collision westbound at 232nd in Langley, expect delays

Plan an alternative route

VIDEO: B.C. premier, health officials unveil response plan for COVID-19

Plan is to be ready to operate under an outbreak that lasts up to four months

One person airlifted to hospital after being struck by CP train near Ashcroft

Reports indicate victim sustained serious injuries

Three civil cases alleging sexual assault by former B.C. RCMP officer, go forward

Donald Cooke was AAA minor hockey coach of two alleged victims

Petroleum coke spilled into creek after CN Rail train derailed northeast of Prince George

Accounts and videos posted to social media show a train derailed near Giscome Elementary

Vancouver police seize third stash of weapons in nine days’ time near Oppenheimer Park

Officers seized nine imitation firearms, ammunition, swords, hatchets, VPD says

New First Nations justice strategy being created in B.C.

15 regional First Nations justice centres being established around the province

Advocacy group formed by families who lost loved ones in semi-truck crashes

Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured when an inexperienced truck driver ran a stop sign

Indigenous experts call for return of countless treasured belongings held in museums

It’s common for museums to display only fractions of their collections, Neel said.

Tim Hortons temporarily stops accepting reusable cups amid COVID-19 concerns

Temporary move follows similar decisions by Starbucks and The Second Cup Ltd

Most Read