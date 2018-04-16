RCMP identify car in Thursday hit-and-run

Ridge Meadows RCMP have identified and located a vehicle in connection with a fatal hit-and-run late Thursday in Maple Ridge – a white, 2017 Honda Civic.

Police issued a photo ressembling the vehicle Monday, but no other information about it.

Tassis Vix, 32, died at the side of Lougheed Highway Thursday night after being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Vix was hit by a vehicle travelling west in the 21800-block of Lougheed Highway at approximately 9:55 p.m.

Police are looking for any witnesses who saw such a vehicle driving in the area between 9:45 p.m. and 10:10 p.m. on Thursday, April 12.

They’re also asking for anyone to call them if they saw such a vehicle with front-end damage around this time.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the victim’s family and friends” said Cpl. Amanda Harnett.

“Our investigators are looking at all the evidence and request anyone who has any information to please call us. Thank you to the public and media for your assistance. The investigation is ongoing and no further details will be released at this time.”

It was her boyfriend, Steven Kaplanchuk, who found her lying at the side of the road. She died at the scene.

A gofundme campaign was started on Saturday to raise money for Vix’s 10-year-old daughter, Neveah.

The victim’s family has requested privacy.