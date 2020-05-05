RCMP impound Lamborghini after driver clocked going 195 km/h in South Surrey

Surrey RCMP took to social media Monday afternoon to remind drivers to slow down after a Lamborghini driver in South Surrey was clocked driving 195 km/h last week.
On Friday, police pulled over a Lamborghini Urus SUV in the 14600-block of 176 Street and the driver was given a ticket for excessive speeding. The vehicle was also impounded for seven days, police said.
A photo of the vehicle being towed away from the scene was posted to the Surrey RCMP’s Twitter account May 4, with a reminder to drivers to be safe on the roads.
High-risk driving behaviours like speeding, are the leading cause of death on BC roads. Our officers in South Surrey towed this Lambo which was clocked speeding at 195km/hr! #Slowdown pic.twitter.com/zbm8Qa3SMp
The safe-driving reminder comes at a time when the roads are less busy than normal, due to more people working from home and only venturing out for essentials.
“High-risk driving behaviours like speeding, are the leading cause of death on BC roads,” the tweet read.
