One of two vehicles impounded by Burnaby RCMP for going double the speed limit on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. (Burnaby RCMP)

RCMP impound two vehicles going double the speed limit in Burnaby

Drivers could see fines of at least $368

Two drivers will have to find a way around without their cars after Mounties impounded them in Burnaby Monday.

According to Burnaby RCMP, an officer found two vehicles going more than 100 kilometres per hour in a 50 kilometre zone near Marine Way and Boundary Road.

According to the Insurance Corp. of B.C., excessive speed, defined as more than 40 kilometres over the speed limit, automatically nets a seven-day stay at the vehicle impound lot, a fine of at least $368 and possibly more fees under the Driver Risk Premium program.

B.C. activating more speeding cameras at Surrey, Delta intersections

RCMP

