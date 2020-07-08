The Benjamin condo building in Langley City was the site of a minor fire on Sunday. The fire led to police investigating the scene. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

A fire in a Langley City condo led to damage to three units and an investigation by the RCMP on Sunday, July 5.

The fire broke out at about 10 p.m. in a kitchen on the third floor in the Benjamin building in the 20100 block of 53rd Avenue, said Capt. Brent Perry, fire prevention officer for the Langley City Fire Department.

The fire was relatively small and was largely doused by sprinkler systems, said Perry. City firefighters responding to the alarm vented smoke from the unit.

However, there was possible evidence of drugs being cooked in the unit related to the fire. The file was turned over to the Langley RCMP for investigation.

Most of the damage was caused by the sprinklers, which partially flooded the units below the one where the fire started, said Perry. Restoration crews were on scene at the Benjamin later in the week.

RCMP investigate after Langley condo fire

