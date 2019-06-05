A KKK-inspired image was shown on a the website of a now-defunct Coquitlam liquor store. (Ben Mussett/Twitter)

RCMP investigate KKK-inspired image on Coquitlam liquor store website

There have been no arrests or charges at this time

Police have launched an investigation after a Coquitlam liquor store posted a Ku Klux Klan-inspired photo on its website.

The now-closed Coquitlam Liquor, Tobacco and Food Delivery had a photo of what looked like a lynching in progress, with a beer bottle strung up as Coors Light cans dressed in white hoods reminiscent of the Ku Klux Klan.

The business, which is now unreachable, appeared to respond to negative Google reviews with “Ita (sic) only a photo of beer bottles so it’s not #racist.”

When the photo was shared on Facebook, people were outraged and called for a boycott.

“They are scum,” said Dax Belander.

“Wow. Creepy,” Gabriel Freakin Carter said.

Speaking at press conference Wednesday, Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said the post was reported to Mounties on Tuesday.

“The Coquitlam RCMP did receive a complaint about an objectionable post on Facebook,” McLaughlin said.

“The post was said by the complainant to be racist.”

McLaughlin cautioned the public that even posts that are crass, it may not meet the definition of a hate crime.

Under Canada’s Criminal Code, a hate crime must “incite hatred against any identifiable group where such incitement is likely to lead to a breach of the peace” or “wilfully promotes hatred against any identifiable group” in a public setting.

There have been no arrests or charges as of Wednesday afternoon.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Linda Hepner flunks Surrey’s police transition plan
Next story
B.C.-trained doctor creates web portal to reduce stigma, provide care after abortions

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Aldergrove’s newest park opens, 38 acres designed for disc golf

Raptors Knoll Disc Golf Society founders and Mayor Froese welcomed the public to play

VIDEO: Homemade obstacle course results in ‘Backyard Ninja Invitational’ event

Langley man was inspired by ‘American Ninja Warriors’ show to build tribute

WHAT’S IN STORE: Caffeine drip, please

A look at how local businesses are helping kids through hospitals, camps, and homeless initiatives

Langley family walks for a diabetes cure in Aldergrove

Family raises close to $65,000 dollars in the nine years since his diagnosis

PHOTOS: Aldergrove’s first-ever Block Party ‘a huge success’

Community unites over Saturday’s lineup of fun

Parents of B.C. man missing for 3 months under mental health act plead for information

Ryan McAuley has not been seen since Feb. 15

RCMP investigate KKK-inspired image on Coquitlam liquor store website

There have been no arrests or charges at this time

Linda Hepner flunks Surrey’s police transition plan

Doug McCallum’s predecessor assigns failing grade to Surrey’s Policing Transition Plan

Premier joins B.C. veterans to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day

Ceremonies recall Allied assault on Juno Beach in Normandy

Sixth grey whale found dead off B.C. coast in 2019

Marine mammal response team and Coast Guard are in the waters off Centennial Beach

Humans unknowingly eat 100,000 particles of plastic per year, says new UVic study

Micro-plastics smaller than sesame seeds

1,700 cans, 526 ounces of whiskey, helicopters but no arrests at Anmore house party

RCMP say no laws were broken at the ‘rather large’ party

Vancouver Island resident suing municipality for $250K over contents of stormwater creek

Homeowner taking Town of Comox to Supreme Court in $250,000 lawsuit

Man runs B.C.’s Highway of Tears to spread message of hope

Adam Prytula travelled from Prince George to Prince Rupert on foot in three weeks

Most Read