RCMP investigate KKK-inspired image on Coquitlam liquor store website

A KKK-inspired image was shown on a the website of a now-defunct Coquitlam liquor store. (Ben Mussett/Twitter)

Police have launched an investigation after a Coquitlam liquor store posted a Ku Klux Klan-inspired photo on its website.

The now-closed Coquitlam Liquor, Tobacco and Food Delivery had a photo of what looked like a lynching in progress, with a beer bottle strung up as Coors Light cans dressed in white hoods reminiscent of the Ku Klux Klan.

The business, which is now unreachable, appeared to respond to negative Google reviews with “Ita (sic) only a photo of beer bottles so it’s not #racist.”

When the photo was shared on Facebook, people were outraged and called for a boycott.

“They are scum,” said Dax Belander.

“Wow. Creepy,” Gabriel Freakin Carter said.

Speaking at press conference Wednesday, Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said the post was reported to Mounties on Tuesday.

“The Coquitlam RCMP did receive a complaint about an objectionable post on Facebook,” McLaughlin said.

“The post was said by the complainant to be racist.”

McLaughlin cautioned the public that even posts that are crass, it may not meet the definition of a hate crime.

Under Canada’s Criminal Code, a hate crime must “incite hatred against any identifiable group where such incitement is likely to lead to a breach of the peace” or “wilfully promotes hatred against any identifiable group” in a public setting.

There have been no arrests or charges as of Wednesday afternoon.

