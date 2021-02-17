RCMP investigate shooting in Surrey

Police say incident was targeted; one person injured

Surrey RCMP is investigating a shooting that happened near 145th Street and 82nd Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday night (Feb. 16, 2021). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey RCMP is investigating a shooting that injured one person Tuesday night (Feb. 16).

The incident happened near 145th Street and 82nd Avenue around 10:15 p.m. when police received calls of shots fired in the area, according to a release from Surrey RCMP.

The release adds frontline and gang enforcement officers were dispatched to the area, but police have not yet said if the shooting is gang-related.

Police said when officers arrived at the area, they found a male “suffering from gunshot wounds.” The release adds he was transported to hospital.

A Black Press Media freelancer on scene said the shooting happened on a “quiet dead-end street.”

The investigation, Surrey RCMP said, is still in its early stages, “but it does not appear to be a random act, but rather targeted at this male.”

Anyone with further information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.



