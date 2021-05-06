RCMP investigating after woman, 25, dies after industrial accident in Richmond

The employee’s next of kin are being notified

A woman has died in hospital after an industrial accident in Richmond on Wednesday (May 5).

According to Richmond RCMP, they responded to a call in the 3900-block of Boundary Road at 1 p.m. A 25-year-old employee was then taken to hospital by paramedics, but she later died. Her next of kin have been notified but RCMP said her name is not being released publicly, citing privacy concerns.

The Richmond RCMP’s serious crime unit and WorkSafeBC are investigating.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

worksite deaths