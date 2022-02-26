Kelowna RCMP is investigating an assault that occurred at the University of British Columbia Okanagan. (File)

Kelowna RCMP is investigating an assault that occurred at the University of British Columbia Okanagan. (File)

RCMP investigating assault at University of British Columbia Okanagan

The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Kelowna RCMP is investigating an assault that occurred at the University of British Columbia Okanagan (UBCO) early Saturday morning (Feb. 26).

At 5:55 a.m., police responded to an assault in one of the campus buildings.

Upon investigation, it appears a man working in the building assaulted a security guard.

The victim was taken to Kelowna General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act.

RCMP said there is no risk to the public and will continue the investigation. They are working closely with UBCO.

READ MORE: Illness outbreak hits Lake Country retirement home

READ MORE: Kelowna police dog takes down taxi theft suspect

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KelownaRCMPUBCO Heat

Previous story
RCMP issue warning after youth groped in North Vancouver park
Next story
Vigil for Ukraine will be held on Sunday in Langley City

Just Posted

Three-year-old Felix from Yarrow was fascinated by the G Scale trains at one of BC Farm museum’s annual Train Days. (Langley Advance Times Files)
Our View: Get in touch with Langley’s history

Langley City Mayor Val van den Broek has relatives in the Ukraine. ‘They’re terrified’ van den Broek said. On Sunday, Feb 27, at 6 p.m. she will be attending a vigil to show support for the besieged country, at the Langley Vineyard church at 5708 Glover Rd. (Langley Advance Times file)
Vigil for Ukraine will be held on Sunday in Langley City

Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation's third annual Giving Hearts fundraising gala will take place on March 5. The money raised will help them buy a "high-tech" incubator. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Gala to help Langley hospital buy baby incubator

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Langley City needs to rethink tax increases