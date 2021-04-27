RCMP investigating if shooting, stabbing near Coquitlam mall linked to gang conflict

Mounties are investigating whether a second Coquitlam shooting is connected to the recent string of gang violence and killings in the Lower Mainland.
On Monday afternoon, police were called to the scene of a shooting near Coquitlam Town Centre after a fight broke out in the mall parking lot.
Shortly after 4 p.m., near the intersection of Northern Avenue and The High Street, police received reports of a single gunshot being fired.
Shortly after, a man turned up at a local hospital suffering from stab wounds.
Sgt. Paul Vadik confirmed that both events – the stabbing and the shooting – appear to be connected. The wounded victim has not been cooperative.
“It is unclear at this point if there are connections to the Lower Mainland gang conflict,” he said, in a news release on April 26.
Last Monday, a 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Coquitlam’s Town Centre Park in broad daylight.
Detectives on the case are being assisted by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit. Witnesses are asked to contact RCMP at 604-945-1550.
