1 woman dead in first suspected homicide in Terrace since 2015

One person in custody after 59-year old woman found dead inside residence

RCMP and the North District Major Crime Unit are investigating a targeted homicide in Terrace.

A 59-year old woman was found deceased inside a townhouse complex on the 4500-block of Scott Avenue on Thursday afternoon. A 30-year old woman was arrested at the scene and is in custody.

RCMP were called to the residence just before 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 2 to reports of a woman screaming “Call 911!” outside. The 33-year old was suffering from serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say all three women were known to each other and believe this to be an isolated incident.

According to Statistics Canada crime reports, this is the first homicide in Terrace since 2015.

The Terrace RCMP General Investigation Section is continuing to investigate, with support from the North District Major Crime Unit and the Forensic Identification Section.

More to come.

 


brittany@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. tech company featured in Ruby Roxx documentary

Just Posted

Langley toad migration late, but beginning soon

The event on the border of Langley and Surrey usually happens in mid-July.

New Langley City program to help homeless overloaded after just five months

Mayor Ted Schaffer appeals for more resources in letter to health minister

Ice storm cost the Township of Langley $360,000

It will take two years to replace all the trees lost in December 2017 storm, staff memo says

VIDEO: Nine-year-old Pokemon player from Langley wins invite to world championships

Currently ranked 21 among junior players in North America

Hopes dashed for would-be Langley condo buyers

Murrayville House’s condos are finally up for sale.

Safe-proof your home and avoid vacation becoming ‘open season’ for burglars

Crime Stoppers offers tips on ensuring home security while away B.C. Day long weekend

Conor is back: UFC says McGregor will fight Oct. 6 in Vegas

McGregor last fought in the UFC back on 12 November 2016

Court battle over fence in Surrey costs defendant nearly $27K

Two women fight over a fence separating their properties in Panorama Village

Surrey real estate agent charged in West Kelowna murder loses licence

Tejwant Danjou had his real estate licence suspended by the Real Estate Council of British Columbia.

1 woman dead in first suspected homicide in Terrace since 2015

One person in custody after 59-year old woman found dead inside residence

B.C. tech company featured in Ruby Roxx documentary

Two Hats Security takes on cyberbullying and talks about global citizenship

Albertan activist says he’ll come to B.C. and evict pipeline protesters himself

Camp Cloud members have been stationed outside the Kinder Morgan terminal in Burnaby for months

UPDATED: Woman found dead in Vancouver rooming house identified

Police are investigating the city’s thirteenth homicide of the year

Best place to live in B.C.? Finance mag says Fort St. John

Report ranked hundreds of Canadian cities based on affordability and low taxes

Most Read