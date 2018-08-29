A homemade fake explosive found by the Coquitlam RCMP on Wednesday morning. (Coquitlam RCMP handout)

‘Homemade’ device prompts hours-long road closures in Coquitlam

RCMP issue warning over realistic-looking fake weapons

Coquitlam RCMP are cautioning people against leaving realistic-looking fake weapons lying around after roads were closed for hours on Wednesday morning.

A homemade fake explosive closed down Brunette Avenue near Schoolhouse Street for about four hours starting at 7:15 a.m.

Some homes and businesses were also evacuated so that the RCMP’s Explosive Disposal Unit could investigate.

“This is a reminder for everyone who owns realistic-looking explosives or firearms props, models, or similar items. You have to be very careful about leaving them in public,” said Cpl.Michael McLaughlin in a release.

“This object was obviously homemade, but it looked similar to a real explosive and it had to be taken seriously. The result was a big inconvenience to anyone who lives or works nearby.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. mayor apologizes: more people should have been included in Macdonald statue decision
Next story
WorkSafeBC releases damning report into Fernie’s fatal gas leak

Just Posted

2018 now B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

Nearly 1.3 million hectares of forests have burned

VIDEO: Smoke forces seniors games indoors

Tongue-in-cheek competition pits teams from Lower Mainland care homes against each other

B.C. suing drug companies to recoup overdose crisis costs

More than 2,000 people have died in B.C. because of illicit drug overdoses in the past two years

House movers take out power line in Langley

Electricity cut to nearly 3,000 BC Hydro customers

Online fundraiser underway for Abbotsford girl who needs double-lung transplant

Autumn Carlson, 11, soon to be on waiting list for surgery in Toronto

Air Canada app breach may affect up to 20,000 customers

Aeroplan numbers, passport numbers, birth dates, and countries of residence could have been accessed

WorkSafeBC releases damning report into Fernie’s fatal gas leak

Authority finds occupational health and safety systems did not mitigate risks to workers

Burnaby Mounties urge caution as ‘sextortation’ scams on the rise

Mounties say to report any incidents to the police

‘Homemade’ device prompts hours-long road closures in Coquitlam

RCMP issue warning over realistic-looking fake weapons

B.C. promotes breastfeeding for infants in government care after court ruling

The plan is intended to support vulnerable women and their infants

Cause of fire that killed North Vancouver mom, son ‘undetermined’

Fire inspectors still don’t know what sparked the flames, two months later

B.C. First Nations group stand firm on Trans Mountain pipeline before vote

If approved, the deal is expected to close in late 2018

Union calls for more security at Colony Farm hospital following staff injuries

BC Government Employees Union accuses employer at forensic psychiatric hospital of being ‘complicit’

Back to school: ICBC says nearly 400 kids injured each year

Drivers and parents in B.C. are reminded to slow down as kids head back to school next week

Most Read