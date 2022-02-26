RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

RCMP issue warning after youth groped in North Vancouver park

The assault took place in Trillium Park near Seymour Heights Elementary School on Feb. 11

North Vancouver RCMP are warning the public after receiving a report Thursday, (Feb. 24), of a suspicious male who sexually assaulted a female youth on Feb. 11, at approximately 5:30 p.m. on a trail in the Seymour Heights neighbourhood.

The youth was walking on a trail close to a bridge in Trillium Park near Seymour Heights Elementary School when a male approached her and groped her. She managed to fight off the male and flee.

A map of where the assault occurred. (North Vancouver RCMP)

A map of where the assault occurred. (North Vancouver RCMP)

The male is described as caucasian, approximately five feet eight inches tall, in his 40s with greying hair, brown eyes and a slim build. He wore blue jeans, a black baseball cap, a dark blue track jacket, a blue face mask and was walking with a small, white dog that was off-leash

RCMP are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 and ask for Cst. Bams. Anyone who wishes to provide information but who wants to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
Ukraine’s capital under threat as Russia presses invasion

Just Posted

Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation's third annual Giving Hearts fundraising gala will take place on March 5. The money raised will help them buy a "high-tech" incubator. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Gala to help Langley hospital buy baby incubator

The line dancing club gathered to celebrate reopening of Brookswood Seniors’ Centre. The theme of the event was ‘two’ in reference to the date, Feb. 22, 2022. The dancers wore tutus (two twos) and walls were decorated with cut outs of number two. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Langley line dancers celebrate reopening of seniors’ centre

G-Men kicked off their weekend with a 4-0 shutout victory on Friday, Feb. 25 at Langley Events Centre over the Victoria Royals on the strength of two goals from Zack Ostapchuk and Jesper Vikman. (Rob Wilton, Vancouver Giants/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants take down nemesis Victoria Royals

Police have announced the arrest, in Puerto Rico, of Conor D’Monte (inset), who is wanted in connected with the Feb. 6, 2009 murder of Kevin LeClair in a Langley shopping mall. (Langley Advance Times file)
Fugitive arrested in 2009 Langley shooting