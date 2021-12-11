RCMP looking for driver of suspicious truck that approached 5-year-old in Mission

Incident happened near Lake Errock on Dec. 9, vehicle described as 2012 Nissan Frontier 4-door cab

Mission RCMP are looking to speak with the driver of this 2012 grey Nissan Frontier four-door cab. (RCMP)

Mission RCMP are looking to find the driver of a suspicious vehicle that approached a five-year-old boy on Dec. 9.

A parent called RCMP to report a suspicious pickup truck near Lake Errock around 5:35 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9.

“According to the complainant, the vehicle described as a late model Nissan Frontier, driven by an adult male, stopped and had an unwanted conversation with the complainant’s five-year-old son,” said media relations officer Cpl. Jason Raaflaub in a Dec. 10 press release.

The incident happened near the public lake access at Lake Errock and again later near adjacent residential homes in the area.

The man driving the truck left after the parent spoke with him.

The vehicle is described as a 2012 Nissan Frontier four-door cab. It is grey with a matching canopy and B.C. licence plate number PF214A.

“The Mission RCMP are looking to locate the Nissan and speak to the driver involved. At this time, the driver is not arrestable but police are asking the public to be aware of the vehicle and are asking if it is located to call 911 immediately,” Raaflaub said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mission RCMP non-emergency line at 604-926-7161, or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The Mission RCMP file number is #21-15032.

