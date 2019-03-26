RCMP looking for man who may have offered 12-year-old girl a ride home in Maple Ridge

Incident occurred March 11 near elementary school.

A sketch of the suspect. (RCMP)

Ridge Meadows RCMP are looking for a man who allegedly offered a ride home to a girl near Golden Ears elementary.

Police received a report about a man in the 23000-block area of 118 Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, March 11.

Police said the man offered a ride home to a 12-year-old girl, who said “no” and made it home safely.

The vehicle left the area without further incident.

Police have released a composite sketch of the person of interest, and an image of the suspect vehicle from the area.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, 35 to 45 years old, balding with lighter grey hair, clean shaven and wearing a grey zip-up hoody.

The suspect vehicle is described as a later model silver or gold Ford SUV.

“This young girl did the right thing in saying no and immediately returning home and telling an adult she knows,” said Insp. Aaron Paradis.

“Police are trying to put together the pieces of the puzzle here and would like to speak with the alleged suspect. If you know who this person may be please contact us.”

• Anyone with more information is asked to call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at solvecrime.ca. CrimeStoppers may pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

 

The suspect vehicle. (RCMP)

Previous story
Yellow snake spotted slithering in Greater Victoria neighbourhood
Next story
Sailings cancelled after BC Ferries boat hits Langdale terminal

Just Posted

Mystery plane wakes up Langley residents

An aircraft circled Langley City over the weekend after midnight for about an hour

Teen who fires airsoft pistol into sports field prompts large police response

Takedown occurs Monday night on Trethewey Street in Abbotsford

Theatre group hosts ’50s-inspired jazz night fundraiser

The Royal Canadian Theatre Company is fundraising for youth programs.

Convicted pedophile from Langley raises fears after move to Ontario

Police have issued a warning about Madilyn Harks in Brampton

What ever happened to Aldergrove ‘lake’?

‘There is a real sense of public loss’: Park Planner says

VIDEO: RCMP reveal five kids hit in deadly B.C. crash

The children range in age from six to 17.

Yellow snake spotted slithering in Greater Victoria neighbourhood

Police describe it as ‘large, pale [and] yellow’ suggesting the snake may be exotic

RCMP looking for man who may have offered 12-year-old girl a ride home in Maple Ridge

Incident occurred March 11 near elementary school.

Stranger climbs onto B.C. family’s second-floor balcony, lights fire in barbecue

Incident in Abbotsford terrifies family with two-year-old boy

British Columbians are paying more for booze but also broccoli

Victoria’s inflation was 2.3 per cent, a tick above Vancouver’s of 2.2 per cent

UPDATED: Three dead in Surrey crash: police

Single-vehicle crash occurred around 10:30 a.m., police remain on-scene

Eviction halted for B.C. woman deemed ‘too young’ for seniors’ home

Zoe Nagler, 46, had been given notice after living in the seniors complex in Comox for six years

Is it a homicide? B.C. woman dies in hospital, seven months after being shot

Stepfather think Chilliwack case should now be a homicide, but IHIT has not confirmed anything

Coroner’s inquest announced for Victoria teen’s overdose death

Elliot Eurchuk was 16 years old when he died of an opioid overdose at his Oak Bay home

Most Read