RCMP looking for witnesses to four-vehicle crash in Burnaby

Impaired driving may have been a factor in a four-vehicle collision last Friday.
According to a Sunday morning RCMP tweet, the crash, which involved a motorcycle, happened just after 10 a.m. on April 19 at Imperial Street and McKay Avenue.
Drivers and passengers walked away with non-life threatening injuries, according to the RCMP, who are looking for witnesses to the motor vehicle incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP.
Burnaby RCMP are seeking witnesses & dash cam footage of a 4 vehicle collision involving a motorcycle. The collision took place at Imperial St & McKay Ave at 10:08am on April 19th(Fri). Impaired driving is a suspected contributing factor. Contact Traffic Services at 604-646-9999. pic.twitter.com/a23aVaUKRQ
— Burnaby RCMP (@BurnabyRCMP) April 21, 2019
