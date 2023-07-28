Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

RCMP looking into whether nearby car fire related to shooting in Richmond

Officers found a critically injured man on the street, nearby car fire 10 minutes later

A shooting in Richmond, B.C. has left one man dead, and police are investigating whether a nearby car fire is related to the case.

Richmond RCMP were called to Milner Road at Blundell Road at 5:45 p.m. Thursday for reports of a shooting.

Officers found a critically injured man who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

About 10 minutes later, authorities discovered a vehicle fully engulfed in flames several blocks away on Blundell Road.

Police are working to determine if the vehicle is associated with the shooting.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken control of the case, and is asking anyone who may have been in the area between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to please contact police.

HomicideShooting

