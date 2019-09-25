RCMP officer’s Abbotsford home ransacked in daytime burglary

Thieves ‘trashed’ home and stole heirlooms, designer bags and were searching for weapons, says wife

The home of a RCMP officer was ransacked in a brazen break-and-enter Tuesday afternoon in Abbotsford.

“This was broad daylight and honestly our family is shaken,” said his wife in a social media post.

Just prior to 12 p.m. three men broke into the officer’s home on Sumas Mountain and stole jewelry-heirlooms, designer handbags and thoroughly searched for police items, according to his wife.

“My husband is an officer and they really tried to locate weapons which we do not store in the house,” his wife said. “My house is trashed.”

CCTV cameras show one man standing watch in front of the property while the other two go into the backyard and gain access through the basement. The men were driving a black 2019 Nissan Murano and spoke Spanish, the wife said.

CCTV footage showing one man standing watch. (Facebook.)

It is unknown whether the officer’s house was targeted at this time and no suspects have been identified as of yet, according to Const. Rob Dyck, spokesperson for the Abbotsford Police Department.

“There are some guys that specialize in break-and-enters and they’ll sort of plan this stuff. There are others that just go door-to-door and try to see if anyone answers and if no one does they’ll enter the residence,” he said. “It’s hard to know the motive at this point.”

Anyone recognizing the three men should contact the Abbotsford Police Department: 604-859-5225.

