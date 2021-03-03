UPDATE: Bomb threat forces evacuation of Walnut Grove Secondary School

Langley RCMP outside of Walnut Grove Secondary on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times) Langley RCMP outside of Walnut Grove Secondary on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times) Emergency crews are on scene at Walnut Grove Secondary School for what Langley RCMP are calling a “serious incident” on March, 3, 2021. The school has been evacuated. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Langley RCMP were called to Walnut Grove Secondary Wednesday afternoon for a report of a bomb threat.

“School administrators contacted emergency services immediately following a call they had received stating that a bomb had been placed at the school,” said Sgt. Rebecca Parslow with Langley RCMP.

“The school had already initiated an emergency evacuation of students when police and fire services arrived on scene.”

In a post shared to social media around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police say emergency services had arrived on scene and they asked the public to avoid the area of 88th Avenue and Walnut Grove Drive.

“The Langley RCMP and Lower Mainland Police Dog Services conducted an extensive search of the school and grounds and deemed the area safe,” Parslow explained.

Police say the investigation is in its preliminary stages and the origins of the call are under investigation.

All afternoon in-person and online classes at Walnut Grove Secondary were cancelled for the day. Classes are scheduled to resume Thursday.

“Right before noon today, the school received a possible threat which led administration to evacuate the school out of an abundance of caution,” the Langley School District said in a statement released at 1 p.m.

“All students and staff are safe. As this is an evolving situation, we will be able to update the school community when information is made available.”

Just before 2 p.m. parents were provided with an update saying police had granted entry into the school and students were dismissed for the day.

“RCMP have approved access to the building for students and staff if needed, to retrieve their supplies in a controlled manner,” the update read.

Students and staff had been waiting in staging areas around the school. Walnut Grove Secondary is the largest school in the district with 2,000 students.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 or if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

