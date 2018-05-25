Ridge Meadows RCMP are on scene at the protest camp on Royal Crescent. (Phil Melnychuk/THE NEWS)

RCMP on scene to remove homeless housing protesters

Residents blocking the installation of modular housing in Maple Ridge

  • May. 25, 2018 11:45 a.m.
  • News

RCMP are on scene at the protest camp on Royal Crescent in Maple Ridge on Friday afternoon, threatening to arrest people blocking the installation of modular housing for homeless at the site.

Police arrived at about 11:30 a.m. to enforce a court order to clear the site, after a week in delay of construction.

“We’re not going anywhere,” said protester Tina Macleod.

“Take us to jail. Take us to court.”

So far, police have been talking to the three protesters at the site, which is at 22534, 22548 and 22566 Royal Cres. It is a Crown-owned property intended for temporary supportive housing for people experiencing homeless.

BC Housing said earlier this month the agency would seek a court injunction to ensure the construction can begin, and people can get into housing before winter.

Protesters have ignored trespass notices and remained on site where there would be approximately 55 units, and they could be in place for up to three years.

More to follow

