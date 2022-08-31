Constable Heather McLaren, Const. Lee Millar, and Cpl. Craig Van Herk are among the Langley RCMP officers who will be watching out for dangerous driving this September, particularly in and near school zones. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Constable Heather McLaren, Const. Lee Millar, and Cpl. Craig Van Herk are among the Langley RCMP officers who will be watching out for dangerous driving this September, particularly in and near school zones. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

RCMP on watch for unsafe driving as Langley schools return next week

Students are back in class on Sept. 6

With kids returning to school across Langley on Tuesday, Sept. 6, Langley RCMP and ICBC are warning drivers to be cautious around school zones and crosswalks again in coming weeks.

“Safety over convenience,” said Cpl. Craig Van Herk of the Langley RCMP. “Slow down, and stay safe.”

Starting next week, there will be more kids on the roads in neighbourhoods near schools, on bikes and on foot.

Van Herk said that the majority of drivers adjust and take that extra bit of care, especially in or near school zones. But a few don’t.

“It’s those few that make it dangerous for everyone,” Van Herk said.

According to ICBC, ever month in B.C., 31 children are injured in crashes while walking or riding a bike. Five children are killed every year.

Of those, 66 children are injured in school and playground zones.

The insurance corporation offered a number of tips for drivers and parents.

Drivers should remember that there is a 30 km/h speed limit in effect at most schools every day, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and in playground zones from dawn until dusk. Many school zones are also playground zones.

READ MORE: School zone speed limits could be extended in Langley Township

READ ALSO: Langley schools get $2.1 million provincial boost

ICBC also recommends that drivers:

• Leave your phone alone, and watch the road.

• If a vehicle stops in front of you or in the lane next to you, they may be yielding to a pedestrian. Proceed with caution.

• Watch for school buses. When their lights are flashing, vehicles approaching from both directions must stop.

• Before getting into your vehicle, walk around it to make sure there are no small children hidden from view. Watch for pedestrians when backing up.

• Make sure headlights, brake and turn lights are clear, visible, and in working condition.

For parents and caregivers:

• If dropping off a child in a school zone, they should exit the car on the side closest to the sidewalk.

• If they walk to school, practice the route ahead of time with them, review street names and land marks, and make a game out of guessing the traffic signs and their meanings.

• Teach them the basics of crossing the street, including stopping at the curb or edge of the road, looking left and right, as well as back over their shoulder for turning vehicles. Only cross when cars are stopped, and make eye contact with drivers.

• Where there is no sidewalk, walk facing oncoming traffic, so they can see approaching vehicles.

• Teach them to put away electronic gadgets and ear buds while walking, and if they will be out at night or in poor weather, make sure they’re wearing bright clothes and reflective gear.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EducationLangley RCMPspeed limits

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UN weather agency predicts rare ‘triple-dip’ La Nina in 2022
Next story
Elizabeth May takes team approach in comeback Green Party leadership bid

Just Posted

Downtown Langley Business Association's annual Fork and Finger attracted about 3,000 people throughout the day. People enjoyed live music and free food samplers at McBurney Plaza before heading to 14 downtown restaurants for the $5 sampler platters. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: A massive influx of foodies in Downtown Langley leads to long lineups at local restaurants

Constable Heather McLaren, Const. Lee Millar, and Cpl. Craig Van Herk are among the Langley RCMP officers who will be watching out for dangerous driving this September, particularly in and near school zones. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
RCMP on watch for unsafe driving as Langley schools return next week

Walnut Grove’s Martin Helmus took in one of the recent Thursday night concerts at Willoughby Community Park. The Township of Langley returned this summer with its Summer Festival Series, featuring a variety of different live music genres each week in the park. The evening concerts kicked off in early July and carried right through August. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: A summer of music in the park

Father and son Cruise-In fans Mark (left) and Brodie Johnstone, have just completed their own custom vehicle project, performing a major engine upgrade on Brodie’s pickup. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Cruise-In fans, father and son, complete their very first custom vehicle

Pop-up banner image