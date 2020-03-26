Nanaimo RCMP say a text scam related to COVID-19 emergency relief has surfaced in communities across Canada. (Photo submitted)

RCMP, prime minister warn of text scam related to COVID-19 relief

Text message alerts about $,1375.50 deposits should be ignored or deleted, police say

There are numerous COVID-19 scams and frauds being perpetrated, but one in particular is raising concern locally and nationally right now.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in an address from Ottawa this morning, March 26, said he’s “sorry to say” that there’s a text scam going on related to the federal government’s new emergency response benefit.

“I want to remind everyone that the government’s website is the best place to find reliable information on everything we are doing,” Trudeau said.

Nanaimo RCMP, in a press release March 26, offered more information about the scam, which they say has surfaced in communities across Canada. They say the text indicates that the Emergency Relief Fund has deposited $1,375.50 into people’s bank accounts.

“Do not respond. Ignore the text or delete it,” RCMP said in the release. “Afterwards, take a few minutes and share this information with family and friends to ensure they do not fall prey to this scam.”

Trudeau pointed citizens to http://canada.ca for information about the government’s COVID-19 response.

