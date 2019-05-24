RCMP probe hit-and-run of Richmond senior

The man, who is in his mid-70s, was walking with his wife when he was allegedly struck

Richmond RCMP are looking for a dark-coloured sedan-type vehicle believed to have been involved in an alleged hit and run of a senior man.

The man, who is in his mid-70s, was crossing the street near Gilbert Road and Blundell Road with his wife at 8 a.m. on Wednesday when he was struck by a vehicle, according to a police statement issued Thursday.

The vehicle involved fled the scene with no efforts by the driver to stop, police said. The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while his wife was not struck.

Police believe the vehicle involved will have signs of damage. Criminal collision investigators have taken over the case.

Anyone with information, including dashcam footage, is asked to contact Richmond RCMP.

