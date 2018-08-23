RCMP probe suspicious death after body found along Highway 1

Police believe the body found around 10 kilometres north of Boston Bar was not a random act

Police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found north of Boston Bar along Highway 1.

On Wednesday, Aug. 22 at 7:45 p.m. RCMP responded to a report of a “suspicious occurrence” along Highway 1 approximately 10 kilometres north of Boston Bar. When they reached the scene, officers found one deceased person and arrested another person, who remains in custody.

One Hope RCMP officer, a tow truck and a white Chevy Astro van was all that was left when The Hope Standard reached the scene near Ainslie Creek on Highway 1.

While police did not release information about the deceased person, the investigation is ongoing and police believe it is not a random act.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), Hope RCMP and the Chilliwack RCMP Serious Crime Unit are working on the case.

Boston Bar resident Sophie Olsen said she was driving home from Lytton around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when she saw a Chevy Astro parked at the far end of the pullout. Shortly after she saw police cars approach the area.

Do you have more information about this story? Get in touch with The Hope Standard via 778-838-1790 or emelie.peacock@hopestandard.com.

