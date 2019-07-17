A composite sketch released by Burnaby RCMP of a suspect in an assault near SFU on July 14. (RCMP)

RCMP release sketch of suspect in SFU assault, appeal to witnesses who helped woman

The RCMP want to talk to two women who helped the victim after she got to the parking lot

Burnaby RCMP have released a sketch of a suspect in connection to an alleged assault near Simon Fraser University on Sunday.

A 19-year-old woman told police she was assaulted on a trail near the SFU campus around 8:30 p.m.

She said she was walking on a trail just north of University Drive and West Campus Road towards Burnaby Mountain Park at 8:30 p.m.

The woman told police a man was following and tried to talk to her before grabbing her hand. The woman was able to pull away and ran to a nearbyHorizons restaurant parking lot to get help.

She said the man followed her to the parking lot, continuing to talk to her, before leaving in a grey or black four-door Acura.

The RCMP want to talk to two women who helped the victim after she got to the parking lot.

The man is described as a five-foot-nine South Asian man between the ages of 19 and 23 years old. He is said to have brown eyes, be clean shaven and wearing a black turban, blue long sleeve shirt, grey sweat pants and black sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 604-646-9999 or if they wish to remain anonymous, to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222—8477.

