RCMP release sketch of suspect in SFU assault, appeal to witnesses who helped woman

A composite sketch released by Burnaby RCMP of a suspect in an assault near SFU on July 14. (RCMP)

Burnaby RCMP have released a sketch of a suspect in connection to an alleged assault near Simon Fraser University on Sunday.

A 19-year-old woman told police she was assaulted on a trail near the SFU campus around 8:30 p.m.

She said she was walking on a trail just north of University Drive and West Campus Road towards Burnaby Mountain Park at 8:30 p.m.

The woman told police a man was following and tried to talk to her before grabbing her hand. The woman was able to pull away and ran to a nearbyHorizons restaurant parking lot to get help.

She said the man followed her to the parking lot, continuing to talk to her, before leaving in a grey or black four-door Acura.

The RCMP want to talk to two women who helped the victim after she got to the parking lot.

The man is described as a five-foot-nine South Asian man between the ages of 19 and 23 years old. He is said to have brown eyes, be clean shaven and wearing a black turban, blue long sleeve shirt, grey sweat pants and black sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 604-646-9999 or if they wish to remain anonymous, to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222—8477.

