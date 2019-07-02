Composite sketches of two men suspected in an alleged home invasion. (RCMP)

RCMP release sketches, renew call for info in alleged 2018 Coquitlam home invasion

Two people were hurt in the alleged incident

Coquitlam RCMP are renewing their plea for information about an alleged 2018 home invasion.

On Tuesday, police released two new suspect sketches from a Feb. 9, 2018, alleged home invasion that happened around 8:30 p.m.

Police said they got a 911 call that three men had broken through the front door of a home in the 600 block of Poirier Street. Three people were home at the time and two of them received minor injuries.

The first man is described as 20 to 30-year-old South Asian man of medium height and build with a short, well-defined beard, short dark brown hair and dark eyes and wearing a track suit with red and white features and a high visibility vest.

The second man is described as a 40 to 50-year-old Caucasian man of shorter than average height with a large, stocky and muscular build. He has light blue or green eyes with brown hair and was said to be wearing a toque and a high visibility orange jacket.

The third man is described as a tall slim man dressed in all black.

RCMP said the victims were not known to them and the alleged home invasion is not considered part of a wider conflict.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: ‘Flying’ car claims a life in Langley on Canada Day
Next story
Founder of Little Qualicum Cheeseworks dies in mountaineering accident

Just Posted

Langley winner crowned in 2019 Mrs BC competition

The province-wide competition brings contestants to community for 14 years in a row

VIDEO: Canada Day draws thousands in Langley

Special citizenship ceremony sees 49 newcomers become Canadians

UPDATE: ‘Flying’ car claims a life in Langley on Canada Day

VIDEO: Emergency crews were on the scene of two serious crashes for several hours

Campaign against Langley ER parking fees goes national

Organizer of B.C. campaign hopes to harvest at least 50,000 signatures from Canadians on e-petition

VIDEO: Provincial ball hockey championships wrap in Langley

Finals in five-day competition set for Canada Day

VIDEO: Endangered wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Island wolf population estimated at under 150 in 2008: VI-Wilds

On Hold: Veterans facing long waits when calling for help

Feds aim to answer 80% of calls within two minutes, but only 40% last year actually were

Arctic fox walks 4,500 km from Norway to Canada

News comes from research published by the Norwegian Polar Institute

Vancouver man allegedly climbs into open convertible and claims it as his own

Police are pursuing mischief-related charges against the man

B.C. funds pilot program to get more seniors doing gymnastics

The $150,000 province-wide program aims to build fitness and balance

VIDEO: 3 Canada Day long weekend fires send 5 to hospital

Abbotsford Fire Rescue Crews battle three blazes over Canada Day long weekend

PHOTOS: Killer whales swim past White Rock on Canada Day

Orca sightings ‘happening more and more these days in the Salish sea’

Pedestrian hit by pickup in Lower Mainland dies

Cyclist hit by truck in separate incident in serious condition.

Founder of Little Qualicum Cheeseworks dies in mountaineering accident

Farmer, politician was hiking in Vancouver Island’s Strathcona Park

Most Read