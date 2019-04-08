North Vancouver RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing North Vancouver resident. Vincent Che went missing from Lynn Valley, and was last seen April 2, 2019. (North Vancouver RCMP)

RCMP renew plea to locate missing North Vancouver man

Vincent Che, 60, last seen in Lynn Valley on Tuesday

North Vancouver RCMP want the public’s help locating a missing North Vancouver man.

Vincent Che, 60, was last seen in Lynn Valley on Tuesday, according to police.

In a release issued on Monday, investigators say they have followed up with leads during the past six days.

“We need our dad to come home, we’re very worried, and we need all the help we can get,” said Che’s son, Ricky Che. “He’s really healthy because he hikes a lot, so we know he’s strong. But this is a long time to be outside alone.”

READ MORE: Family continues search for man missing on Vancouver Island in traditional healing journey

Vincent Che is Asian, with black hair and brown eyes. He is five-foot-seven and weighs 150 pounds. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing green running shoes, a brown checkered shirt with a blue vest and blue jeans.

“We especially want people to search their backyards and any buildings on their properties, like sheds or workshops,” said Sgt. Peter DeVries, media spokesperson for the North Vancouver RCMP. “It’s not unusual for people in these situations to be found in work construction sites or abandoned buildings because they know they need shelter.”

Anyone who sees Che is asked to contact police.


