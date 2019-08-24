UPDATE: Two men injured in north Surrey shooting

Police say the incident was targeted, may be linked to drug activity

A shooting in north Surrey injured two men Friday night (Aug. 23).

Just before 8 p.m., Surrey RCMP officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 13500-block of 96th Avenue, according to a news release from B.C. RCMP Saturday (Aug. 24). A Black Press Media freelancer said it was an apartment complex.

Both victims, police said, were dropped off at local hospitals and both were suffering from gunshot wounds. Police didn’t specify if the men were dropped off at the same hospital.

RCMP said both men are in stable condition.

Fraser Health said the Surrey Memorial Hospital emergency room was “under restricted access” for a period of time Friday.

The freelancer, who was also on scene at the hospital, said that “following reports of a person with a gunshot wound” being dropped off at the hospital, Surrey RCMP and the arrived on scene around 8 p.m. and the “ER was quickly locked down.”

The freelancer said there was a vehicle behind police tape at the hospital as well.

Surrey RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit is now investigating.

Early indications, according to the release, show that it was a targeted shooting and “may be connected to drug activity.”

Police said at this time, it’s believed there is no risk to the public.

If anyone has information about this incident, they can contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to solvecrime.ca.

