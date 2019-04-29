At least one person was rushed to hospital by air ambulance, and almost 40 other people – ranging from ages 15 to 83 – suffered injuries that were treated in hospital or at the scene.

RCMP say Aldergrove deck collapse no longer a criminal matter

Investigations as to the structural cause of the deck collapse will have to become a civil matter.

Police have wrapped up their investigation on the incident where a second-floor deck gave way during a large family wedding.

On April 19, ambulances, firefighters and police all rushed to the home in the 5800-block of 268th Street.

At least one person was rushed to hospital by air ambulance, and almost 40 other people – ranging from ages 15 to 83 – suffered injuries that were treated in hospital or at the scene.

READ MORE: Neighbour recounts ‘15 minutes of insanity’

Currently, two victims remain in critical care at Royal Columbian Hospital, according to close relative Satwant Garcha, who visits the ones injured in hospital every day after work.

‘[The RCMP] are not involved in the case in any way, anymore,” said Cpl. Holly Largy, another Langley RCMP spokesperson.

The deck collapse was ruled as having a non-criminal cause by police investigators, Largy said. The owner of the rental house will not face criminal charges.

RELATED: Two victims of Aldergrove deck collapse still in intensive care, family says

Further investigations as to the structural cause of the deck collapse will now have to become a civil matter, Largy confirmed.

It is inconclusive whether even the Langley Township will remain involved in further investigations, due to the deck being a part of a rental home, Largy added.

Previous story
Beluga whale with Russian harness raises alarm in Norway

Just Posted

RCMP say Aldergrove deck collapse no longer a criminal matter

Investigations as to the structural cause of the deck collapse will have to become a civil matter.

‘Alt right’ group uses Fort Langley historic site as meeting place

The group dubbed the Northern Order took a group photo at the iconic Big House in Fort Langley

PHOTOS: Cool cars draw large crowds to Aldergrove

The VCCC showcase reached full capacity just half way through the event

VIDEO: Langley student stages two Let’s Face It variety shows

An evening of entertainment to start the conversation about mental health in youth.

80 floors to the finish: Langley firefighter raising funds for 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

Colby Dodd is ready to run up the World Trade Centre in full firefighter’s gear

VIDEO: U.S. Coast Guard rescues Canadians stranded on Vancouver Island beach

The pair had to abandon ship after their boat took on water

VIDEO: Woman films truck driver’s alleged attempt to kidnap her on South Surrey road

‘My stomach hurts watching this,’ writes friend who posted incident on Facebook

Canada warnings about meds should be more consistent with other countries: UBC study

Professor calls on Health Canada to be more transparent in providing easily accessible information

B.C. set to raise working age from 12 to 16, except for ‘light work’ at 14

NDP moves to tighten rules for sharing tips in restaurants, pubs

Anti-Semitic incidents ‘skyrocket’ in B.C., audit finds

The report found nearly all the incidents in the province were fueled by online hatred

B.C. man brought back from dead at Vancouver hospital

World-first experimental intervention could save countless lives of cardiac arrest victims

Pedestrian, 15, struck by truck in Vancouver sent to hospital

Police are asking for dash-cam footage from anyone in the area

Dog-stealing women likely an urban myth, say Castlegar police

Kootenay social media frenzy has no local basis in reality

B.C. family seeks help after water wheel honouring late father disappears

The water wheel went missing from Lazy Lake near Wasa, B.C. between April 1 and 18, 2019.

Most Read