RCMP say Aldergrove deck collapse no longer a criminal matter

Investigations as to the structural cause of the deck collapse will have to become a civil matter.

At least one person was rushed to hospital by air ambulance, and almost 40 other people – ranging from ages 15 to 83 – suffered injuries that were treated in hospital or at the scene.

Police have wrapped up their investigation on the incident where a second-floor deck gave way during a large family wedding.

On April 19, ambulances, firefighters and police all rushed to the home in the 5800-block of 268th Street.

Currently, two victims remain in critical care at Royal Columbian Hospital, according to close relative Satwant Garcha, who visits the ones injured in hospital every day after work.

‘[The RCMP] are not involved in the case in any way, anymore,” said Cpl. Holly Largy, another Langley RCMP spokesperson.

The deck collapse was ruled as having a non-criminal cause by police investigators, Largy said. The owner of the rental house will not face criminal charges.

Further investigations as to the structural cause of the deck collapse will now have to become a civil matter, Largy confirmed.

It is inconclusive whether even the Langley Township will remain involved in further investigations, due to the deck being a part of a rental home, Largy added.