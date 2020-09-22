Banff National Park. (The Canadian Press)

RCMP say body located of man who fell in river during stop for photos in Banff

Parks Canada has said the man was from India and living in Canada on a work visa

The body of a man who fell into a river two months ago, while stopping for photos in Banff National Park, has been located.

RCMP say the 23-year-old from Calgary, was found by conservation officers Saturday on a small island west of Abraham Lake, a large man-made reservoir along the North Saskatchewan River in Alberta’s Clearwater County.

They say he fell into the river along Glacier Lake trail in the national park on July 25.

A Parks Canada official has said the man was hiking along the trail with two other people, and stopped for photos when he fell in and was swept away.

The other hikers ran along the river but lost track of the man.

Parks Canada has said the man was from India and living in Canada on a work visa.

Mounties and Parks Canada staff searched the area with helicopters, boats and canine teams for several days before scaling back the search.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Citing stability, B.C. Premier calls snap election for Oct. 24
Next story
VIDEO: Mourners pay tribute outside U.S. Supreme Court as battle brews over RBG’s successor

Just Posted

TRAFFIC: Section of 16 Avenue shutdown after dump truck, SUV collision

Collision occurred at 16 Avenue and 242nd Street

Illicit dumping an expensive problem for Langley Township

Six incidents in three weeks have cost $60,000

A former superintendent of schools in Langley has passed away at age 77

A long-running Langley school district superintendent lauded for his innovative approaches to… Continue reading

Let Langley seniors centre do the cooking for Thanksgiving

The centre has a special offer of a complete turkey dinner to go. The order deadline is approaching

LETTER: Quiet Langley street feels like Indy 500 track

Drivers gunning it on her street has one local resident irked

COVID-19: 4 more deaths, 366 new cases in B.C. since Friday

A total of 8,208 people in B.C. have tested positive for COVID-19 since January

Majority of Canadians support wearing masks during COVID-19, oppose protests: poll

Nearly 90 per cent felt wearing a mask was a civic duty because it protects others from COVID-19

Paper towel in short supply as people stay home, clean more, industry leader says

While toilet paper consumption has returned to normal levels, paper towel sales continue to outpace pre-COVID levels

Heavy rain, strong winds may bring power outages and localized flooding to Lower Mainland this week

Environment Canada issues first storm warning of the fall

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Group wants Parliament, courts to hold social media to same standard as publishers

Daniel Bernhard made the comments shortly after Friends of Canadian Broadcasting released a research paper

COVID-19 testing lineup wraps around block in Chilliwack

Testing lineup includes seniors, children and their parents as demand seems to surge

Former worker at Surrey brewery claims he was bullied on the job

Human rights complaint to be heard against Surrey’s Central City Brewers and Distillers Ltd.

Most Read