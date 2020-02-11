FILE. (Black Press Media)

RCMP say search for missing snowmobiler in B.C. now a recovery operation

Police say the missing man’s snowmobile was recovered

Mounties in British Columbia say they believe the search for a missing snowmobiler south of Chetwynd is now a recovery operation.

Authorities believe the 31-year-old Fort St. John man was buried in an avalanche triggered on Feb. 2. on the east face of the Murray Mountain Range, south of Pine Le Moray Provincial Park.

Police say the missing man’s snowmobile was recovered, but the search has now been scaled back.

RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey says police will monitor the area from the air as the snowpack melts.

Police say search-and-rescue technicians trained in high-risk avalanche rescues were deployed alongside RCMP service dogs and a helicopter.

But they say poor weather prevented access to the area for two days last week, and controlled blasting was necessary to allow searchers to safely regain access to the area on Friday.

RCMP are asking backcountry users to avoid the area.

READ MORE: Man missing after avalanche in B.C.’s Peace region

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
North Vancouver RCMP looking for driver of truck involved in multiple hit-and-runs
Next story
Longtime B.C. youth coach gets suspended sentence for 2 counts of voyeurism

Just Posted

WEATHER: A chance of showers in the forecast for Langley

Temperatures will reach a high of 7 C

RCMP costs prompt question of separate detachments for Langley

Township councillors debating the budget asked about the cost of splitting from Langley City

More cops, higher business taxes under proposed Langley Township plan

A new budget proposal was first debated by council Monday

Cancer counselling session tabs picked up by Property Twins

Jamie and Chris Ruscheinski used extra funds from Gone Country to pay for counciling services

Fort Gallery’s new exhibition aims to lure in fishing aficionados

A-Luring Object(s) by artist Anne Steves runs Feb. 20 to March 28 as part of the Fraser River series

VIDEO: Ottawa launches consultations on Indigenous ownership of Trans Mountain pipeline

Up to 129 communities will be consulted over the next weeks

Longtime B.C. youth coach gets suspended sentence for 2 counts of voyeurism

Randy Downes had coached youth sports in the Lower Mainland for three decades

B.C. legislature pipeline protest camp disrupts throne speech ceremonies

Military parade, inspection by Lt. Governor Janet Austin cancelled

B.C. ceramic artist launches residency project to support future potters

The Mary Fox Legacy Project will maintain Fox’s home gallery and offer artist residencies to potters

Vancouver Island couple lucky to be alive as rock slide crushes their truck

Evening drive around Cowichan Lake turns into nightmare

RCMP say search for missing snowmobiler in B.C. now a recovery operation

Police say the missing man’s snowmobile was recovered

North Vancouver RCMP looking for driver of truck involved in multiple hit-and-runs

Abandoned truck was found in a field

B.C. man who returned from teaching in Wuhan not sure when he can go back

Marc Savard left Wuhan just as the outbreak began, and now he can’t go back

Second plane carrying evacuees from Wuhan arrives at CFB Trenton in Ontario

The virus has killed 1,016 people among 42,638 confirmed cases in mainland China

Most Read