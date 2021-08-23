RCMP say woman, 20, is missing; are concerned for her wellbeing. (RCMP)

RCMP say woman, 20, is missing; are concerned for her wellbeing. (RCMP)

RCMP say woman, 20, missing from Chilliwack

Investigators say missing woman may have travelled to Vancouver area

RCMP is requesting help finding Jennifer Lynn Pietsch, 20, of Chilliwack.

The missing woman was last seen on August 19, 2021 in the 46000-block of Valleyview Road.

“Police and caregivers are concerned for Jennifer’s wellbeing and believe she may be in need of medical attention,” says RCMP Cpl. Mike Rail spokesperson for Chilliwack RCMP.

Investigators believe she has travelled to the greater Vancouver area and are asking the public to keep an eye out.

Jennifer Lynn Pietsch’s description: Caucasian; 157 cm (5’02); 49 kg (108 lbs); Eyes: brown;

Her vehicle is a 2007 Hyundai Accent, with B.C. licence plate KS555G.

RCMP urge anyone with information is asked to contact police at 604-792-4611 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: Missing woman found safe

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
Ministers defend evacuation efforts in Afghanistan amid dire security challenges
Next story
‘Disgusting’: Vancouver’s Komagata Maru memorial vandalized with white handprints, graffiti

Just Posted

Athletes from around the province competed at the provincials in Burnaby recently and several locals qualified to go to the nationals at the end of August. (Fort Langley Canoe Kayak Club/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley paddlers headed to nationals in Ottawa

Vanessa Mannix and Catinka 25 won the $100,000 ATCO Cup 1.50m at Thunderbird Show Park’s Summer Fort Classic on Sunday, Aug. 22. (Quinn Saunders/tbird)
VIDEO: Vanessa Mannix and Catinka 25 impress in $100,000 ATCO Cup win at Langley’s tbird on Sunday

After Sandie Martins-Toner, a long-time rider, sold her motorcycle and all of her gear to help pay for her son’s funeral in 2005, she did not return to riding until about about four years ago. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Bikers Against Bullying ride in Langley

A seller demonstrated a remote-controlled golf bag carrier to a prospective buyer. More than 500 bargain hunters are estimated to have taken part in the third annual giant Aldergrove garage sale held on Saturday, Aug. 22. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Third Aldergrove community garage sale draws more than 500 bargain hunters