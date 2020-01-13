Ricky Korasak was allegedly involved in the stabbing of two men in Maple Ridge in 2015.

RCMP search for man involved in 2015 Maple Ridge stabbing

Ricky Korasak is wanted for accessory to attempted murder and accessory to aggravated assault

Ridge Meadows RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find a man considered to be dangerous and facing charges in connection with an Aug. 23, 2015 double stabbing in downtown Maple Ridge.

Ricky Korasak is wanted for accessory to attempted murder and accessory to aggravated assault, say Ridge Meadows RCMP. The charges were sworn on Dec. 5 in Port Coquitlam provincial court.

According to RCMP, two men were stabbed at about 2:30 a.m., in the 22200-block of Lougheed Highway.

Korasak is described as a 34-year-old Asian man, 5’8 ” tall and weighing 168 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and a tattoo on his right forearm with the word “LAOS.”

Read more: Suspect sought in Sunday pub stabbing

Police consider Korasak to be dangerous and advise the public not to approach him, but to call 911 immediately.

Another man is also facing charges in connection with the Maple Ridge stabbing.

Charged in the same incident with attempted murder and aggravated assault is Brandon Nathan Teixeira.

Read more: Surrey murder suspect captured in California charged in double stabbing in Maple Ridge

Teixeira also is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the October 2017 shooting death of Nicholas Khabra in south Surrey. Teixeira was arrested Dec. 1 in California.

He is also charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm with intent to wound or disfigure.

The new charges were sworn on Dec. 20, and are in connection with an Oct. 23, 2017 incident – the same date that Khabra was shot to death, and in which a woman, who U.S. court documents describe as Khabra’s girlfriend, also was shot.

After an extensive manhunt, Teixeira was apprehended in a dramatic arrest that saw the fugitive allegedly ram an armoured car with his own vehicle, then attempt to escape on foot before being apprehended by a Butte County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit.

He remains in custody in the U.S. A conference regarding extradition proceedings has been scheduled for Jan. 30.

 

